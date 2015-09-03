President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant crisis 'crucial moment for EU'

The President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, has warned of a deep split in the European Union if countries do not co-ordinate their response to the migrant crisis.

At a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Mr Schulz said there was "egoism" on show instead of "common European sense".

  • 03 Sep 2015
Go to next video: Migrant crisis 'is a German problem'