Migrant crisis 'crucial moment for EU'
The President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, has warned of a deep split in the European Union if countries do not co-ordinate their response to the migrant crisis.
At a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Mr Schulz said there was "egoism" on show instead of "common European sense".
03 Sep 2015
