Migrant crisis: Hungary PM Viktor Orban news briefing
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and European Parliament President Martin Schulz hold a joint news briefing in Brussels on the migrant crisis in Europe.
Earlier on Thursday, the main railway station in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, opened its doors to hundreds of migrants after a two-day stand-off.
03 Sep 2015
