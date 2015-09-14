Hungarian police officers guard the area as a rail wagon prepared with barbwire arrives to seal the border fence between Serbia and Hungary in Roszke
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants rush to beat EU border deadline

Security is being tightened along the frontiers of more European Union states in response to the number of refugees on the move.

Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Poland are increasing levels of control and security at their borders.

Hungary is taking the strongest measures - along its border with Serbia.

Fergal Keane reports from the Serbia-Hungary border.

  • 14 Sep 2015
Go to next video: BBC reporters divided by border fence