Migrants rush to beat EU border deadline
Security is being tightened along the frontiers of more European Union states in response to the number of refugees on the move.
Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Poland are increasing levels of control and security at their borders.
Hungary is taking the strongest measures - along its border with Serbia.
Fergal Keane reports from the Serbia-Hungary border.
14 Sep 2015
