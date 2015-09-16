Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis: 'The legal crossing point from Serbia to Hungary'
Although Hungary has effectively sealed its border to migrants, many people are still waiting at the main border crossing to enter.
The country has begun a new fast-track process for considering asylum applications, but there is still no certainty as to whether people will be allowed in.
The BBC's James Reynolds is on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary.
He says many migrants are waiting to get across and have been appealing to Hungarian police across the fence.
-
16 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-34268333/migrant-crisis-the-legal-crossing-point-from-serbia-to-hungaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window