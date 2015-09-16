The BBC's James Reynolds is at a legal crossing point but the door is currently locked
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant crisis: 'The legal crossing point from Serbia to Hungary'

Although Hungary has effectively sealed its border to migrants, many people are still waiting at the main border crossing to enter.

The country has begun a new fast-track process for considering asylum applications, but there is still no certainty as to whether people will be allowed in.

The BBC's James Reynolds is on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary.

He says many migrants are waiting to get across and have been appealing to Hungarian police across the fence.

  • 16 Sep 2015
Go to next video: 'Still migrants getting through'