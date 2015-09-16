Hungarian police use water canon on migrants at the Serbian-Hungarian border in Horgos
Teargas as Hungary police clash with migrants

Hungarian police have confronted protesting migrants who are trying to cross the border from Serbia.

Police fired teargas and water cannon as migrants threw stones.

Under new rules, migrants wanting to enter Hungary from Serbia are being directed into fenced enclosures where their cases are considered within hours.

Christian Fraser reports from the Hungarian side of the border.

  • 16 Sep 2015
