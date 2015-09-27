Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia and Estonia in border crossing 'spy exchange'
Russia and Estonia have exchanged two men convicted of spying.
Estonian security official Eston Kohver was sentenced to 15 years in a Russian jail last month.
He was swapped for Aleksei Dressen, who was imprisoned in Estonia in 2012 on charges of spying for Moscow.
Kohver's case provoked a diplomatic row, with Estonia and the EU insisting he was abducted from Estonian soil, a charge Russia denied.
Nick Higham reports.
-
27 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-34372691/russia-and-estonia-in-border-crossing-spy-exchangeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window