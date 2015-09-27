Video

Russia and Estonia have exchanged two men convicted of spying.

Estonian security official Eston Kohver was sentenced to 15 years in a Russian jail last month.

He was swapped for Aleksei Dressen, who was imprisoned in Estonia in 2012 on charges of spying for Moscow.

Kohver's case provoked a diplomatic row, with Estonia and the EU insisting he was abducted from Estonian soil, a charge Russia denied.

Nick Higham reports.