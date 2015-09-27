Russia and Estonia have exchange two convicted spies
Russia and Estonia in border crossing 'spy exchange'

Russia and Estonia have exchanged two men convicted of spying.

Estonian security official Eston Kohver was sentenced to 15 years in a Russian jail last month.

He was swapped for Aleksei Dressen, who was imprisoned in Estonia in 2012 on charges of spying for Moscow.

Kohver's case provoked a diplomatic row, with Estonia and the EU insisting he was abducted from Estonian soil, a charge Russia denied.

Nick Higham reports.

  • 27 Sep 2015
