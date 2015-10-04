Damaged cars during floods in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, southeastern France.
France floods: Resident on how flood swept his car away

Violent storms and flooding have hit southeast France, killing at least 13 people, knocking out power and disrupting travel, officials said.

Three elderly people drowned when their retirement home near the city of Antibes was inundated with floodwater.

Footage filmed in Cannes showed how cars were swept away by floodwaters.

