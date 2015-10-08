It is now a month since the body of three-year-old Alan Kurdi was pictured on a beach in Turkey.

Despite an international outcry, children are continuing to die.

Figures from the international organisation for migration show that last month alone 169 people drowned or went missing in the Aegean Sea, 44 were children.

The latest to lose their life at sea was a baby boy found washed up on the shores of Kos.

His death went mostly unreported. BBC correspondent Ed Thomas has been to the island and tracked down those who found him.