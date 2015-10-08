Bloomberg on climate change: 'Do something'

Video

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says that in the face of the growing threat of climate change, the most important thing for individuals, businesses and countries is to "do something".

"Don't argue about whether it's true or not, just if it's possibly true, take precautions", Mr Bloomberg told the BBC's Jane O'Brien.

The former mayor and UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change was in Washington for a series of meetings at the State Department as part of his Our Cities, Our Climate initiative.

He was joined by mayors from around the world, including Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who had gathered to discuss shared challenges and new strategies for tackling the effects of climate change.