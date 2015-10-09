Video

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg says Congress needs to act on gun control, but it won't unless lawmakers are compelled by their constituents.

Laws would change "overnight" if politicians had the support of voters, he told the BBC's Jane O'Brien.

The billionaire former mayor has spent millions of his own money to campaign in support of gun control measures.

His comments come amid a renewed gun debate in the US, following a rampage on a college campus in Oregon which killed nine people.