Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Bloomberg urges Congress to act on guns
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg says Congress needs to act on gun control, but it won't unless lawmakers are compelled by their constituents.
Laws would change "overnight" if politicians had the support of voters, he told the BBC's Jane O'Brien.
The billionaire former mayor has spent millions of his own money to campaign in support of gun control measures.
His comments come amid a renewed gun debate in the US, following a rampage on a college campus in Oregon which killed nine people.
-
09 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window