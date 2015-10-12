Media player
Ankara bombing: Anger at victims' funerals as PM blames IS
The prime minister of Turkey has said the investigation into the bomb attacks during a peace rally in Ankara is focusing on so-called Islamic State militants.
The authorities say 97 people were killed in the bombings on Saturday, but pro-Kurdish activists said the figure was much higher.
Some of the mourners have expressed their anger towards the government.
The BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen reports from Ankara.
12 Oct 2015
