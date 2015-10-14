Video

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic has spoken to the BBC following the release of the Dutch report into the MH17 disaster.

Aleksandr Zakharchenko says his pro-Russian forces did not have the means to shoot down the plane, and he pointed the finger at the Ukrainian government.

Tuesday's report found a Russian-made BUK missile was responsible for the accident but it did not identify who fired it.

Tom Burridge reports from Donetsk.