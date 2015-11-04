Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis: New footage shows refugee unrest at UK base in Cyprus
Footage has been sent to the BBC from the people being held at a British military base in Cyprus.
The asylum seekers, mostly from Syria and Lebanon, say they are all desperate to leave for Europe.
They have been told their asylum claims must be processed by Cyprus, and not the UK.
The BBC's Ed Thomas reports.
04 Nov 2015
