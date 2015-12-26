Video

The international boules family has submitted a bid for a form of the sport to be included in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Incorporating several different disciplines and regional variations, such as petanque and bocce, boules takes on various forms worldwide.

The Confederation Mondiale des Sports de Boules (CMSB) says the different games are played by more than 200m people in 165 countries.

The CMSB produced this video to advertise its bid to join the Olympic family.