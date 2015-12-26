Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boules campaigns to be included in 2024 Olympics
The international boules family has submitted a bid for a form of the sport to be included in the 2024 Olympic Games.
Incorporating several different disciplines and regional variations, such as petanque and bocce, boules takes on various forms worldwide.
The Confederation Mondiale des Sports de Boules (CMSB) says the different games are played by more than 200m people in 165 countries.
The CMSB produced this video to advertise its bid to join the Olympic family.
-
26 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window