Video

A Hungarian trucker who filmed himself apparently swerving his lorry at migrants walking along a motorway near Calais, spoke to the BBC's Outside Source about his actions.

The footage has been viewed more than three million times on YouTube.

Since the incident, Levente Arpad Jeddi has been sacked and a police complaint has been filed against him in Hungary.

The BBC asked him if he was concerned that his driving had endangered lives.

(Video: Trucker Levente Arpad Jeddi driving near Calais, with migrants on the road. Credit: ViralHog)