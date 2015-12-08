Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trucker who 'swerved lorry at migrants' near Calais defends actions
A Hungarian trucker who filmed himself apparently swerving his lorry at migrants walking along a motorway near Calais, spoke to the BBC's Outside Source about his actions.
The footage has been viewed more than three million times on YouTube.
Since the incident, Levente Arpad Jeddi has been sacked and a police complaint has been filed against him in Hungary.
The BBC asked him if he was concerned that his driving had endangered lives.
(Video: Trucker Levente Arpad Jeddi driving near Calais, with migrants on the road. Credit: ViralHog)
-
08 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-35037064/trucker-who-swerved-lorry-at-migrants-near-calais-defends-actionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window