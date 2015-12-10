Madonna (C) sings next to her guitarist Monte Pittman (C-R) and her adoptive son David Banda
Video

Madonna's impromptu 'gig' at Place de la Republique in Paris

Madonna has given an impromptu performance at the Place de la Republique in Paris, in tribute to the victims of the 13 November attacks.

Madonna, who is in the city for her Rebel Heart tour, was filmed singing along with her 10-year-old son David.

