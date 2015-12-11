Arseniy Yatsenyuk lifted off his feet
Video

Fighting breaks out in Ukrainian parliament

Fighting erupted in the Ukrainian parliament after the Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk was pulled from the podium.

The Prime Minister was defending his government's record when MP Oleh Barna walked over to him with a bunch of roses and then grabbed him around the waist.

  • 11 Dec 2015
