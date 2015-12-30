Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis: Sea crossings top one million mark
More than one million migrants have successfully crossed the sea to reach Europe in 2015, figures show.
However thousands of people have perished in their attempt.
The UN has warned that if people continue to risk the crossing in 2016, changes need to be made to process, shelter and offer asylum to them.
Paul Adams reports from Lesbos.
-
30 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window