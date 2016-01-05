Media player
Shock over Cologne New Year's Eve sexual assaults
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has voiced outrage over the sexual assaults and thefts that male gangs inflicted on women in Cologne on New Year's Eve.
At least 90 criminal complaints have been made to police about the harassment by gangs at the city's main railway station.
The attacks were said to involve groups of drunk and aggressive young men which witnesses and police said were of Arab or North African appearance.
Female residents told the BBC their feelings about what had happened.
05 Jan 2016
