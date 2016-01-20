Video

Russia has flown around 6,000 sorties over Syria from its base in Latakia in the three and a half months of its campaign in the country.

Its airstrikes have been a boost for President Assad but the Russian military is also delivering humanitarian aid.

Western governments have claimed that unguided Russian munitions have caused hundreds of civilian deaths - a suggestion which Russia denies.

The BBC's Steve Rosenberg was given access to the base, as part of an embed with the Russian military.