Inside Russian airbase launching Syria strikes
Russia has flown around 6,000 sorties over Syria from its base in Latakia in the three and a half months of its campaign in the country.
Its airstrikes have been a boost for President Assad but the Russian military is also delivering humanitarian aid.
Western governments have claimed that unguided Russian munitions have caused hundreds of civilian deaths - a suggestion which Russia denies.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg was given access to the base, as part of an embed with the Russian military.
20 Jan 2016
