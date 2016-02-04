'Daughter gave me a pepper spray'
Carnival partygoer: 'The feeling is different but not afraid'

After gangs of men robbed and sexually assaulted women in Cologne at New Year, women attending the carnival say they are feeling more anxious than usual but that they will not be deterred.

More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for the event.

