Stranded migrants desperate for safe passage into Europe
More than 25,000 migrants are now stranded in Greece as border controls further north are tightened.
The number of migrants stuck in Greece has soared, after Macedonia began restricting passage to all but a small number.
Speaking to journalists at the camp in Idomeni, one woman made a desperate plea to be allowed to continue her journey into Europe.
03 Mar 2016
