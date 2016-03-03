Man, 26, speaking anonymously to the BBC's Danny Savage
'Don't come to Greece', migrants warn on Greece-Macedonia border

European Council President Donald Tusk has issued a warning to economic migrants not to come to Europe.

Mr Tusk is visiting Greece and Turkey to try to secure agreement on reducing the flow of migrants travelling west.

The BBC's Danny Savage reports from the Greece-Macedonia border - where thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded.

