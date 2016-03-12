Men with sticks
Turkish guards 'hit migrants' boat'

Footage has emerged appearing to show Turkish coastguards lashing out with sticks at a boat full of migrants in the Aegean sea.

The video is believed to have been filmed on Saturday morning in Turkish waters near the Greek island of Lesbos.

Turkey says its coastguards were trying to stop the boat, by disabling the engine.

Danny Savage reports.

