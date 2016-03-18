Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How solar power could help solve SA's energy crisis
In South Africa, the government hopes solar power could be the answer to the country's energy crisis.
Over the past year, the country has struggled to meet its energy demands.
Rolling blackouts and power cuts have caused huge headaches for business and hit productivity across the economy.
Jason Boswell has been to Kimberley in South Africa's Northern Cape to check out one of Africa's biggest solar farms which could offer a solution.
-
18 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-35840403/how-solar-power-could-help-solve-sa-s-energy-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window