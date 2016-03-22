Zaventem passenger describes moment blasts hit
'Everyone was screaming and running' at Zaventem airport

At least 13 people are believed to have been killed in series of attacks on Brussels airport and the metro system.

Two blasts tore through the departures area of Zaventem airport shortly after 08:00 local time (07:00 GMT).

Passenger Nils Liedtke told the Today programme what happened at the moment of the explosions.

