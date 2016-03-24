Media player
Activists protest against detention of Lesbos migrants
Activists on the Greek island of Lesbos have demonstrated against the detention of newly-arrived migrants.
The European Union and Turkey have agreed to deport back to Turkey all those whose asylum cases are rejected.
James Reynolds reports from Lesbos.
