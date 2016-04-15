Video

Asya Hekmat is an Iraqi Kurd who fled her country with her family, trying to find a better life in Europe.

But, in late January this year, she lost 16 relatives when the boat that took them from Turkey to Greece capsized.

Two of her young children and her husband were among the dead.

Asya is now stranded in Greece waiting to find a way to carry on her journey, with her only surviving son.

Most migrants rarely get any psychological support while they are trying to reach their destination.

Some volunteers occasionally offer help, but the number of cases of post-traumatic stress is well beyond what they can deal with.

The BBC's Jiyar Gol met with Asya in Athens.

Video Journalist: Vladimir Hernandez