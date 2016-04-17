Man attending peace march in Brussels
Brussels anti-terror march: 'We are all together here'

At least 7,000 people took to the streets of Brussels in a march "against terror and hate".

Heading the processions were some of those caught up in last month's suicide bomb attacks that killed 32 people.

Those attending the march said they wanted to send a message of peace.

Anna Holligan reports

