Syrian children welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C,L) and President of the European Council, Donald Tusk (C,R) during a visit to a refugee camp
Merkel visits migrant camp on Turkish-Syrian border

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top EU officials are visiting a migrant camp on the Turkish-Syrian border, as they seek to bolster a controversial EU-Turkey deal.

The delegation is inspecting living conditions at the Nizip camp, home to some 5,000 migrants.

Tim Willcox reports.

  • 23 Apr 2016
