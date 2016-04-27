Video

In October 2015, BBC News visited Oberhausen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, to study the impact the migrant crisis was having on the city.

The vast majority of people were welcoming of the migrants, but others say they are creating a strain on the local economy where 11% of the city's population are already unemployed.

Six months on, the BBC's Howard Johnson has returned to speak to migrants, aid workers and local people to see how things have changed.

For elderly residents of the Haus Abendfrieden retirement home in Oberhausen, the key to successful integration lies in good communication between the newcomers and German citizens.