Migrant vessel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant crisis: 'A huddle of humanity' pulled from open seas

The numbers of migrants trying to reach Europe from Turkey has dropped - but migrants from the Middle East and beyond are still risking the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

More than 1,000 migrants have died so far in 2016 trying to cross from Libya to Italy.

The BBC's Christian Fraser reports from a charity vessel assisting Italian officials to rescue migrants.

  • 13 May 2016
Go to next video: Rescued migrants 'lined up' on war ship