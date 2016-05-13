Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis: 'A huddle of humanity' pulled from open seas
The numbers of migrants trying to reach Europe from Turkey has dropped - but migrants from the Middle East and beyond are still risking the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.
More than 1,000 migrants have died so far in 2016 trying to cross from Libya to Italy.
The BBC's Christian Fraser reports from a charity vessel assisting Italian officials to rescue migrants.
-
13 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-36284275/migrant-crisis-a-huddle-of-humanity-pulled-from-open-seasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window