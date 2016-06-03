Media player
Paris floods: Inside Louvre as precious artworks moved
Floodwaters in Paris are continuing to rise, with the river Seine at its highest for 35 years.
The Louvre and d'Orsay museums have been forced to close and more than 200,000 artworks moved to safety.
The BBC's James Reynolds was one of the few allowed in to see the Louvre's emergency measures.
