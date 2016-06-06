Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Three dead after train crash in Belgium
A goods train and a passenger train collided, killing three and injuring nine, in the Belgian town of Hermalle-sous-Huy, near Liege.
The two trains were on the same track, according to Belgium's rail infrastructure manager.
About 40 people were on board the passenger train when it hit the goods train at about 90 km/h (55mph).
-
06 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window