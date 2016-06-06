Train
Three dead after train crash in Belgium

A goods train and a passenger train collided, killing three and injuring nine, in the Belgian town of Hermalle-sous-Huy, near Liege.

The two trains were on the same track, according to Belgium's rail infrastructure manager.

About 40 people were on board the passenger train when it hit the goods train at about 90 km/h (55mph).

