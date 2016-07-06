Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo
Video

Bale v Ronaldo: Who will triumph?

Wales meet Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 on Wednesday night and much is being made of the battle between Real Madrid teammates Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme has this look at how the rivals measure up.

  • 06 Jul 2016
