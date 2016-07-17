What next for Turkey's Erdogan?

Media player
Turkey Coup: What does it mean for President Erdogan?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now back in control of the Turkish state.
Among the country's electorate he has been a polarising figure: Critics argue that his Conservative religious vision has undermined basic freedoms; while supporters point to improved living standards and a tough approach to keeping order.
Our special correspondent Fergal Keane reports from Istanbul.
17 Jul 2016
