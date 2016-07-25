Video

An Iranian neighbour at the asylum seekers' accommodation where the Ansbach attacker lived, Alireza Khodadadi, told reporters he had occasionally drunk coffee with the Syrian, whom he named only as Mohammed, and they had discussed religion.

Mohammed, he said, had told him Islamic State was not representative of Islam and he would say, "No, I'm not with them, I don't like them."

"He would always ask me if people in Iran were Shi'ite [Shia Muslim] or Sunni [Muslim],'" Mr Khodadadi said.

But, he said, the man would "tell lies so often without any reason", just to gain attention.