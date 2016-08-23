Orphan village grows in Russia

Video

Russia has long struggled with overcrowded children's homes and a large number of orphans in need of housing, due in part to continued changes in government during the past many years.

These challenges were further brought to the country's attention when in 2012, after years of international adoptions, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a ban on Americans adopting Russian orphans.

But for more than a decade, a small orphan village south of Moscow has been experimenting with what the founders think may be a novel solution to support both foster children and the families who take them in.

And now the Russian government is also pitching in financially to help support this experimental community.

Produced by BBC's Matt Danzico, Emma Wells and Maxim Lomakin