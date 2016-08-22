The BBC's Chris Buckler talks to a migrant boy in Italy
BBC finds lone child migrants on Italy's streets

Around 15,000 unaccompanied minors have arrived in Italy this year alone, double the number from last year, amid Europe's migrant crisis.

Chris Buckler reports from the port of Catania in Sicily.

