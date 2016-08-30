Trans-Siberian Trump
Video

Trans-Siberian Trump: Passengers on Russian rail talk US politics

BBC Pop Up travelled across Russia via the Trans-Siberian Railway and asked fellow passengers about what they thought about the US presidential election - and the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

Video by Matt Danzico

  • 30 Aug 2016
