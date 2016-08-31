Uni-cyclist Flaviu Cernescu
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stuntman rides unicycle on massive chimney in Romania.

A unicyclist has been performing stunts on top of a chimney in Romania that is 250m high - one of the tallest structures in the city of Targu Jiu.

Flaviu Cernescu, who was not wearing a safety harness, filmed the stunt with a friend and posted it on his YouTube channel.

  • 31 Aug 2016
Go to next video: Daredevil's skydive record under way