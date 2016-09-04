A high diver
Video

High divers take to Amalfi Coast for spectacular dives

Divers from around the world have taken part in the Mediterranean Cup High Diving Championship.

The divers jumped from a bridge in Furore, on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

  • 04 Sep 2016
