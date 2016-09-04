Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
High divers take to Amalfi Coast for spectacular dives
Divers from around the world have taken part in the Mediterranean Cup High Diving Championship.
The divers jumped from a bridge in Furore, on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
-
04 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-37271613/high-divers-take-to-amalfi-coast-for-spectacular-divesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window