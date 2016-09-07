Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Russia's most famous pop star wants a Trump win
Russia's most famous pop star has said he hopes Donald Trump will win the US presidential election in November.
Philipp Kirkorov has known Mr Trump for nearly 20 years.
He spoke to the BBC's Steve Rosenberg about how a Trump win would bring the US and Russia "closer".
07 Sep 2016
