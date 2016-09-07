Donald Trump (left) and Philipp Kirkorov
Why Russia's most famous pop star wants a Trump win

Russia's most famous pop star has said he hopes Donald Trump will win the US presidential election in November.

Philipp Kirkorov has known Mr Trump for nearly 20 years.

He spoke to the BBC's Steve Rosenberg about how a Trump win would bring the US and Russia "closer".

