Mont Blanc tourists rescued from cable car

Tourists rescued from Mont Blanc cable car
Tourists who spent the night suspended in the air after a cable car system broke down in the French Alps have been successfully brought down to earth.
Sixty-five other people were evacuated by helicopter late on Thursday before the rescue operation had to be suspended when night fell and clouds hampered visibility.
09 Sep 2016
