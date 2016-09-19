Media player
Video
Migrants flee burning Greek camp of Moria on Lesbos
Migrants are returning to the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after a huge fire was put out.
Thousands fled the camp as the flames took hold, destroying tents and prefabricated housing units.
Police are investigating whether the blaze was started deliberately by residents.
19 Sep 2016
