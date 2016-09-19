Large flames engulfed tents and prefabricated buildings in Moria camp
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants flee burning Greek camp of Moria on Lesbos

Migrants are returning to the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after a huge fire was put out.

Thousands fled the camp as the flames took hold, destroying tents and prefabricated housing units.

Police are investigating whether the blaze was started deliberately by residents.

  • 19 Sep 2016
Go to next video: 'Graveyard' of life jackets in London