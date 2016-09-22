Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'angels' of Lesbos migrant camp
A creative initiative from ART (Angels Relief Team) brings music to child migrants in Kara Tepe camp on the island of Lesbos in Greece.
-
22 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window