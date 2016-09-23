Crowds of Russians queue for new iphone release
Russians queue for new iPhone despite US tensions

Relations between Russia and America have become increasingly strained.

Differences over Syria, Ukraine and NATO enlargement have sparked what many are calling a new cold war.

But that does not mean ordinary Russians are boycotting American goods? In Moscow people queued all night to buy the latest iphone which went on sale in Russia today.

Steve Rosenberg reports.

