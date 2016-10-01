Orthodox priests protest at Pope's visit
Pope Francis has been celebrating Mass during his visit to Georgia as part of his three-day Caucasus tour.

The vast majority of population in Georgia are Orthodox Christians, and some Orthodox priests have been protesting against the Papal visit.

The BBC's Rayhan Demytrie reports from the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

