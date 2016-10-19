Antoine Leiris: My grief is precious

Media player
Paris attacks: Antoine Leiris says his grief is precious
Antoine Leiris lost his wife Helene when gunmen burst into the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in November 2015.
His subsequent Facebook tribute to his wife and challenge to her killers was shared thousands of times.
Now he has written a book detailing his experiences.
19 Oct 2016
