Soviet patriotism in Russian text book
Russian schoolchildren get a version of history glorifying the Soviet struggle in World War Two, ignoring Joseph Stalin's atrocities and minimising the USSR's collapse in 1991.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg in Moscow leafs through a Russian history textbook.
25 Oct 2016
