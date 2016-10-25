Soviet patriotism in Russian text book
Russian schoolchildren get a version of history glorifying the Soviet struggle in World War Two, ignoring Joseph Stalin's atrocities and minimising the USSR's collapse in 1991.

The BBC's Steve Rosenberg in Moscow leafs through a Russian history textbook.

  • 25 Oct 2016
